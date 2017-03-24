Win for six Argyll businesses at 2017 Scottish Rural Awards

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Six Argyll businesses are celebrating following award wins at the 2017 Scottish Rural Awards last week (Thursday 16 March).

The Puffer Bar and Restaurant on Easdale Island won first place in the Rural Hospitality category, while the Wee Isle Dairy Ltd, on the Isle of Gigha, took home the Runner-up award in the Artisan Food category for their small-batch ice-cream.

Luss Estates Company was the overall winner in the Business Diversification category, with the judging panel praising the company’s ‘remarkable success story in overcoming the well-documented challenge of running a profitable Scottish landed estate’.

Three Oban businesses are also celebrating success: Oban Winter Festival won the Runner -up award in the Rural Tourism category; Oban Phoenix Cinema took home first place in the Rural Enterprise category; and new broadband installation firm Craine Communications was the overall winner in the Business Start Up category.

Finalists from the Argyll area include marketing and PR agency Brandfire, in Campbeltown (Business Start Up category); bar and restaurant Lord of the Isles, in Craobh Haven (Business Start Up category); and Cologin Chalets and Barn Bar, by Oban (Rural Hospitality category).

The Scottish Rural Awards are the ultimate benchmark of success in Scotland’s countryside, highlighting the enterprise, skill and innovation of those who live and work in rural areas.

The event, held at Dynamic Earth in Edinburgh, is the culmination of a third year of partnership between Scottish Field and the Scottish Countryside Alliance to host the awards, in association with the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS). The awards are backed by category sponsors including Aldi, the Bank of Scotland and Subaru UK.

Comedian Fred MacAulay took to the stage as compere for the evening, hosting more than 400 guests and presenting three awards in each of the 11 open categories – a highly commended, runner up and overall winner.

Nominations for the 2017 Scottish Rural Awards officially launched at the Scottish Parliament in September 2016, with over 200 entries received before the closing date of Friday 14th October 2016. Businesses were able to self-nominate, or be nominated by someone else – a friend, family member, customer or member of the public.

Finalists in each of the open categories, which encompass every aspect of rural life, from agriculture and food production, to conservation, education and tourism, were announced in December 2016.

Those who have made special contributions to the Scottish countryside were honoured with two separate accolades last night – the Rural Hero Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Rural Hero award was collectively presented to the crew of Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance for their vital life-saving work carried out across the country, while the Lifetime Achievement accolade was awarded to Sam Morshead, for his services to racing and to charity.

Richard Bath, Editor of Scottish Field, said: ‘More than ever before, Scotland’s rural communities are displaying a quite remarkable amount of energy, innovation and imagination as they diversify existing businesses and create new and exciting opportunities from scratch. As a magazine we are constantly writing about the rural entrepreneurs who are bringing wealth and jobs to the countryside, so it’s exciting for us to be able to honour the men and women who are doing so much to make the economy of rural Scotland a true success story.’

Jamie Stewart, Director of the Scottish Countryside Alliance, added: ‘Land-based businesses contribute over £2billion to the Scottish economy. Despite the multiple challenges they face, they are hugely valuable brand ambassadors for Scotland, and many provide vital support to their local communities. These awards give Scotland a chance to recognise the resilience, innovation and contribution that rurally-based people and businesses make to its success.’

Browse the full list of Scottish Rural Awards winners at www.scottishruralawards.org.

