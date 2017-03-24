Three Arts Practitioners Recruited through Arora for Uists and Barra

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Three new Artist Practitioners have been recruited through the award winning Arora Dementia Friendly Community Project at An Lanntair to work with people living with dementia and their carers across the Uists and Barra.

The posts have been funded through Life Changes Trust, with support funding from Alzheimer Scotland and the NHS RemoAge project.

Over several initial visits, research sessions, creative sessions and projects, it was clearly established that paid posts were at the top of the wish list for dementia support in Barra, North and South Uist and Benbecula.

Building on the incredibly successful work with artists such as Chris Hammacott working as Quilter in Residence for Solas Day Centre (currently featured in British Patchwork and Quilting Magazine, March 17 edition), and Dawn Susan of Hebridean Baskets through our Woven Communities Project with University of St Andrews, Arora has recruited local artists with particular skills in community engagement and carer support as well as for understanding of dementia.

Duncan Mackinnon is in post for Barra and Kate MacDonald is in post for North and South Uist and Benbecula, both until 31st March 2018. Margaret Joan MacIsaac has a fixed hours contract and all three practitioners have been awarded an Artist Commission.

The work includes intergenerational working with local children and young people, connecting people living with dementia with cultural, community and arts activities and events and one to one work, utilising resources from our new Memory Box Scheme, in connection with Museum nan Eilean and Western Isles Libraries. There will also be outreach work in hospitals and care centres as well as new resources and events for the community to enjoy.

Anna Buchanan, Director of the Life Changes Trust dementia programme said: ‘With the addition of these new posts, the Arora dementia friendly community will be able to work alongside even more people with dementia and carers across all the Island communities, supporting projects that connect directly with the local culture, language and environment.

‘This work is establishing an ethos whereby people with dementia and those who care for them feel they are still part of their own community, supported to do things that are meaningful to them, valued as individuals and involved as members of society.’