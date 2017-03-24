Success for young Oban writer

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A 15-year-old girl from Oban has achieved a prestigious writing prize after declaring ‘its not impossible to do what you love.’

Abbie Wood, an aspiring fantasy novel writer from Oban and an Oban High School pupil, is part of a team of young writers and illustrators who will be responsible for planning and hosting StoryCon 2017 , Scotland’s biggest creative writing and illustration conference for young people.

Scottish Book Trust announced the names of the seven teenage writers and illustrators on Friday (March 24) who have been recruited to steer the nationwide What’s Your Story? programme aimed at helping to increase opportunities for young people to access and contribute to literary culture across Scotland.

As part of the programme Abbie will also work on her own creative development, benefiting from a residency with The National Library of Scotland, professional mentoring from a writer working in her chosen form and genre and a retreat at Moniack Mhor, Scotland’s creative writing centre. Her work will be showcased at a special event in in collaboration with Neu! Reekie! in September 2017.

Abbie said: ‘I applied for the What’s Your Story? programme to open other people’s eyes to writing and show teenagers like me it’s not always impossible to do the things you love.

‘I want to meet like-minded people in this programme who love writing as much as I do, and I think the one-to-one professional mentoring with a published author is an invaluable experience and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, which will help me improve and learn how to adapt my writing.

‘I’m hoping to work on a fantasy novel with my mentor, and I’m aiming to have a few chapters completed for the showcase.’

Nicole Brandon, Young Writers Co-ordinator at Scottish Book Trust said: ‘Scottish Book Trust is delighted to have chosen its seven teens to participate in the What’s Your Story? programme.

‘The project is in its second year and puts young people, who are passionate about writing, at the heart of the decision making process. These seven teens had to convince us that they had a heartfelt belief in the importance of creative writing and illustration in the lives of Scotland’s teens, and it’s our pleasure to be demonstrating our heartfelt belief in them as they’re taking part in our ground-breaking programme.

‘Scottish Book Trust is committed to developing, nurturing, and celebrating the teen literary scene in Scotland. Our aim is to support the talents and ambition of young writers and illustrators of all backgrounds, and to help them connect them with others across the country who hold similar interests and to help them shape the future of writing in Scotland.

‘Our seven participants will now have the chance to develop creatively, create resources and opportunities for their fellow teens, and showcase the contributions and fantastic potential of Scotland’s teen literary scene. We can’t wait to support them through this journey and show everyone what they’re capable of.’

This free two-day event featuring workshops, panels and network-building opportunities, for up to 100 teens, aged 13 – 19, each day, will be held in Glasgow on June 24 – 25 2017.

Spaces are limited, so those interested in being informed when StoryCon 2017 opens for bookings should sign up for E-Updates here: https://www.thestoryis.co.uk/storycon-e-updates/

/storycon-e-updates