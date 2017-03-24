Search for man missing off Skye ends in tragedy

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Police are trying to contact the family of a man who was pulled from the water near Kilt Rock, Skye, yesterday.

Police Scotland say officers were called by a member of the public at around 11am on Thursday (March 23) who was concerned for a man and, along with Coastguard, made efforts to trace him.

Around 4pm, following a search, the body of a man was recovered. He was assisted by medical professionals but sadly died.

Inspector Lynda Allan said: ‘We are making efforts to contact the man’s next of kin. There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and as is standard, a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.’



A spokesman from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service told Lochaber Times: ‘The service was alerted at 12.48pm on Thursday (March 23) to requests for assistance by HM Coastguard at Kilt Rock, Isle of Skye.

‘Operations Control in Dundee mobilised one appliance from Staffin to the incident.

‘Firefighters remained at the location to assist HM Coastguard. The crew left the scene at 7.14pm after ensuring the area was made safe.’