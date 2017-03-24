Scouting for Girls to headline Tiree Music Festival

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The multi-award winning Tiree Music Festival confirmed that Scouting for Girls will travel to the remote island to headline the ‘Best Small Event in Scotland’ as part of their 10th anniversary year.

It is 10 years since the band released their No.1 self-titled album that featured hit singles ‘Heartbeat’ and ‘She’s so Lovely’ – selling over 1 million copies worldwide.

For TMF, this will be the eighth festival since its formation in 2010 that has seen the festival sell out every year and gain a reputation as one of the friendliest and most unique festivals in the UK. The festival will be held July 14-16 once again overlooking the white sands of Crossapol Bay.

Joining Scouting for Girls will be legendary singer-songwriter Dougie MacLean for his second visit to the festival after his spine-tingling performance in 2014. Debuting at the festival will be one of Scotland’s most exciting new voices Siobhan Miller as well as Irish-Bluegrass sensations Jig Jam fresh from their USA tour.

Festivaldirector Daniel Gillespie: ‘We are delighted to once again bring a world-renowned act to our small magical island and know that the TMF crowd will create an atmosphere like no other.

‘We are also thrilled to welcome back Dougie as he loved his time on the island in 2014 and his performance in the main tent was one that will never be forgotten – it is the one and only time at TMF when you could have heard a pin drop!’

TMF wouldn’t be TMF without the Tiree strong contingent of Skipinnish, Skerryvore, Trail West, Gunna Sound, Dun Mor and The Defenders as well as a performance from legendary tutor Gordon Connell and The Cornaig Ceilidh Band.

There will also be a special first birthday celebration for Tide Lines who performed their first ever gig at TMF 2016 and have gone on to take the Scottish music scene by storm.

Funbox will be returning to Tiree with their new ‘Highland Fling’ show and there will once again be a host of children’s activities and workshops throughout the weekend.

Final tickets for the festival are now available from www.tireemusicfestival.co.uk .

Early bird tickets for the event sold out in less than 48 hours so early booking is advised.