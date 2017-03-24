Opinion: Martin Laing cheers on the Saints

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Cheer on the Saints

Oban Saints have done superbly well this season in all competitions, but particularly the Scottish Amateur Cup.

The Saints are now through to the quarter-finals after a thrilling replay victory against the previously unbeaten Letham from Perth. The Oban boys came from 3-1 down to edge the tie with a brilliant comeback.

Now they are on the road again this Saturday as they head down to Edinburgh to take on Barca Milton 97 for a place in the semi-finals.

Whatever the outcome of this weekend’s match, this is a sporting achievement well worth celebrating. More than 600 teams enter the competition each season so to reach the last eight is great for the club, its players and fans.

Saints have punched way above their weight this season (they are also still in the Jimmy Marshall Cup and going well in the Scottish Amateur Football League Premier Division) so deserve great plaudits.

Watch our sports pages for details of their forthcoming fixtures and get along to Glencruitten to cheer on the boys.

Brilliant opportunity

There is a genuine sense of excitement building over the line-up for this year’s Oban Live.

As details are released of who is scheduled to play at the fantastic music festival, the early summer fest is becoming a real talking point.

And it is a brilliant idea to offer a wild-card place to one lucky local band or artist.

Elsewhere in this week’s paper, you will find details of how to enter our great competition to perform in front of thousands of people at Mossfield on Saturday June 3.

What a fabulous opportunity it is for local musicians to strut their stuff.

What do you think?

Let me know by writing to me at The Oban Times, Crannog Lane, Oban, PA34 4HB, or email mlaing@obantimes.co.uk