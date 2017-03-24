Oban Play Map launches at The Rockfield Centre

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A new resource for Oban-area families and visitors launches this Saturday at The Rockfield Centre.

The Oban Play Map, created by the Rockfield Centre with input from local families, highlights places for children to play in Oban that are free and fun. The map includes beautiful illustrations with extra play ideas for every kind of weather.

Project coordinator Cori Princell said: ‘We interviewed children to find out where they play and what they like to do, and we were delighted to hear some of the same games we’ve heard about in our heritage projects.

‘One girl talked about making magic potions with grass and leaves, which reminded us of an older woman telling stories of making mince and potatoes with seeds and stones. We put both of those ideas on the map.’

The map was designed by VS + YO in Glasgow and was supported by Argyll and Bute Council and Oban Lorn and The Isles Health and Wellbeing Network.

The launch celebration event takes place on Saturday (March 25) from 2-4pm at The Rockfield Centre. There will be crafts, games and activities, and copies of the map will be available for free.