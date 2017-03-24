Collaboration, travel, history and adventure – the sixth AITC summit has it all

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Representatives from tourism businesses from across the Argyll and the Isles region headed to the banks of Loch Awe on Tuesday (March 21) for the sixth annual Argyll and the Isles Tourism Co-operative (AITC) summit, which took place during Scottish Tourism Week 2017.

The theme of this year’s summit was City/Coast Connections and the collaborations which can be built between both.

AITC has been working closely with Glasgow Life (formerly Glasgow City Marketing Bureau) on the current year-long Wild About Argyll campaign, and welcomed marketing communications director Tom Rice to the Lochawe stage to talk about how collaborating with Glasgow, the city on our doorstep, can be a win-win for tourism growth across both destinations.

Wild About Argyll, which launched in Glasgow’s Oran Mor at the end of January, was at the forefront of the day. Delegates heard about its success so far, and the opportunities for their businesses to get involved in this exciting campaign.

The face of Wild About Argyll, ultra adventurer Mark Beaumont, whose 12-day epic adventure lies at the heart of the campaign, dropped in during a training ride and spoke to delegates about his personal highlights from the epic adventure and his belief in Argyll and the Isles ability to transform its appeal to a younger more active market.

This year is Scotland’s Year of History, Heritage and Archeology and the Lochawe venue was influenced greatly by the proximity to St Conan’s Kirk.

This is a key location on the historic West Highland Line and one which owes its existence to tourism. First used as a place of worship in 1930, St Conan’s Kirk is a remarkable and often eccentric building, which is one of Argyll’s gems. Delegates were treated to talks in the kirk during the morning session, a wonderful venue for a summit, which aimed to inspire as well as inform.

The lunchtime and afternoon venue for the summit was the Loch Awe Hotel, which overlooks Kilchurn Castle on the banks of Loch Awe. The hotel, which is owned and operated by Lochs and Glens is a magnificent landmark in the area which commemorates the arrival of the West Highland railway to the West Coast in the late 19th century.

Keynote speakers included VisitScotland’s director of marketing Charlie Smith who spoke about the online community and collaboration.

People First chief executive David Allen spoke about the importance of WorldHost in Argyll and the Isles. AITC has recently been awarded WorldHost accreditation as a business and is working towards Argyll and the Isles becoming a WorldHost Regional Destination. (See page 5)

As with all AITC summits, networking and breakout sessions played an important role. This year the emphasis was on skills and how to build effective city / coast connections and how to turn these into effective partnerships.

AITC directors Iain Jurgensen and Cathy Craig were joined by David Allen of People 1st, Brian Tait of Digital Tourism Scotland and Graeme MacFarlan of Calmac.

AITC Chair Gavin Dick thanked delegates for the attending this year’s summit saying: ‘I am delighted to welcome so many tourism representatives to Lochawe today. Some are old friends, who have attended every summit, but also new businesses. It is hugely encouraging to see the confidence in tourism in Argyll and the Isles and we are very proud to represent you at a local, regional and national level.

‘With the strong focus on travel, and the location on the historic West Highland Line, AITC is very grateful to ScotRail for their sponsorship of this year’s summit and providing free train travel to the summit from Glasgow. ‘We’d also like to thank Neil Wells from Lochs and Glens for use of the Loch Awe Hotel as our venue, VisitScotland for their contribution towards lunch, and of course Food From Argyll who once again showed how wonderful our region’s produce is.

‘I hope everyone will take home today the themes of our summit and apply them to their own businesses – and above all get directly involved in our Wild About Argyll initiative. I hope everyone has a very busy season and builds many new partnerships over the year.’