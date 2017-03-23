Unbeaten Doghouse Thistle crowned winners of indoor league

SAMMYS INDOOR LEAGUE 19/3/17 Indoor League sponsor Sammy Cameron (left) presents the winners trophy to Dave Forbes, captain of the unbeaten Doghouse Thistle who beat Fiorantina Turner 1 - 0 in Sunday nights’ final. PICTURE IAIN FERGUSON, THE WRITE IMAGE
SAMMYS INDOOR LEAGUE 19/3/17 Indoor League sponsor Sammy Cameron (left) presents the winners trophy to Dave Forbes, captain of the unbeaten Doghouse Thistle who beat Fiorantina Turner 1 - 0 in Sunday nights’ final. PICTURE IAIN FERGUSON, THE WRITE IMAGE

Want to read more?

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Already a subscriber?

 

Subscribe Now

The indoor football finals have come to a close with the champions of the league crowned last Sunday.

Sunday nights (March 19) final between Doghouse Thistle and Fiorantina Turner saw the Doghouse take home the trophy after winning 1-0.

Michael Ellis (left) Darren Quigg tackle for the ball. PICTURE IAIN FERGUSON, THE WRITE IMAGE. F12 Indoor Football 2no IF
Michael Ellis (left) Darren Quigg tackle for the ball. Photograph: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image

Indoor League sponsor Sammy Cameron (left) presented the winners trophy to Dave Forbes – captain of the unbeaten Doghouse Thistle – with league organise Bobby MacMillan (right).

Doghouse Andy Martin pursues Iain MacLellan. PICTURE IAIN FERGUSON, THE WRITE IMAGE. F12 Indoor Football 3no IF
Doghouse Andy Martin pursues Iain MacLellan. Photograph: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image.