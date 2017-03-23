Unbeaten Doghouse Thistle crowned winners of indoor league
The indoor football finals have come to a close with the champions of the league crowned last Sunday.
Sunday nights (March 19) final between Doghouse Thistle and Fiorantina Turner saw the Doghouse take home the trophy after winning 1-0.
Indoor League sponsor Sammy Cameron (left) presented the winners trophy to Dave Forbes – captain of the unbeaten Doghouse Thistle – with league organise Bobby MacMillan (right).