Unbeaten Doghouse Thistle crowned winners of indoor league

The indoor football finals have come to a close with the champions of the league crowned last Sunday.

Sunday nights (March 19) final between Doghouse Thistle and Fiorantina Turner saw the Doghouse take home the trophy after winning 1-0.

Indoor League sponsor Sammy Cameron (left) presented the winners trophy to Dave Forbes – captain of the unbeaten Doghouse Thistle – with league organise Bobby MacMillan (right).