Swimmers raise £1,500 for children with cancer

A group of brave swimmers took to the Corran Narrows on Sunday to raise money for charity Children with Cancer UK.

Forty-seven people took part in the latest Highland Open Water Swim, the brainchild of outdoor enthusiast Jeff Forrester, and raised £1,500.

Jeff set up the challenges to raise money for the children’s charity and to inspire people to enjoy the great outdoors and start a new sport.

Last year Jeff put on six events to ‘bring together a group of like minded people to raise money for children with cancer.’ Around £3,000 was made for the charity in 2016. But because of social media the swims ‘grew arms and legs,’ and people began asking him to plan more.

This year four events will be held and on Sunday (March 19) 47 brave swimmers took to the open water at Corran with four even making the swim back too.

Talking to the Lochaber Times Jeff said: ‘The swim takes about 25 minutes, and although it’s not a huge distance, about 420 meters, the tide can catch people out because when you are swimming the water can whip you back out.’

And now Jeff said he thinks the events will start being an annual thing, but with it’s popularity growing he said more planning will be involved.

He said the initial events are planned to get the ball rolling building up to the main event swimming across the Sound of Mull, a busy shipping and fishing corridor of the Highlands, which will take place on May 6.

to donate go to https://highlandopenwaterswim.wordpress.com/