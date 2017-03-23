Skerryvore founder helps launch Oban Unsigned

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Hard work, gigging and getting your name known are the way to make it in the music business says Martin Gillespie of Skerryvore as the search for Oban’s next big band get’s under way today.

Oban Unsigned launches this week – an opportunity for Oban bands and musicians to play during a prime slot on Saturday afternoon at the town’s biggest gig, Oban Live, which will take place the first weekend in June.

Celebrating the prize of performing on the main stage of the town’s biggest festival, founding member of Skerryvore Martin Gillespie gave The Oban Times an exclusive interview – which included a few clues on how to make it in the Scottish music scene.

Martin said the hard work and determination of musicians in the early days will pay off and help to sustain earning a living from music for the longest time.

He explained: ‘Sometimes people can burst onto the mainstream music industry and within in a year they are no longer in it. What we do is something different to that, we are constantly thinking about what we are doing.

‘Our first CD was fairly traditional in that we were using existing tunes and bringing them together – over the years that has changed. We are writing and performing our own music. It allows us to be different, to include our influence on Celtic music in Scotland and throughout Europe.’

Martin started playing music as a young boy, his mum was the music teacher on the island of Tiree.

He praises the Feis movement in encouraging children and young people into making music from ‘the chanter, to tin whistles’.

‘People would come from all over the place, what felt like hundreds of kids over the years,’ he said.

In Tiree, the Feis lasts for one week in July. Like many places in the Highlands and Islands the Feis, meaning festival in Gaelic, brings young people together for week long tuition in West Highland music and culture.

Martin explained that through that movement he and his older brother Daniel learned to play the instruments that they would eventually build their career upon.

From taking part in the Feis children learned how to perform – at concerts and school celebrations. When the Gillespie brothers went to Gordon Conner for tuition they got to play with his ceilidh band, opening up another world again.

The boys then started gigging in the islands pubs before progressing to dances.

Fellow Tirisdeach, Angus MacPhail then encouraged the brothers to take on an island tour.

The brothers, along with island-visiting childhood friend, Fraser West, his university friend Alec Dalgleish and band members, undertook an island tour to Kilchoan, Uist, Barra and then a homecoming to Tiree.

As the band’s reputation grew they were invited to play at parties and weddings. They also started studying in Glasgow. Martin studied at the Royal Academy of Scotland Music and Drama (RASMD).

Martin said: ‘We were gigging all the time at ceilidhs. We started to go to festivals – performing at fringe gigs to begin with.

‘We did that for a long time – maybe two years until we were getting on to the main stage at festivals. Gigging, working away the whole time.’

At this point two more members, Craig Espie and Barry Caulfield, joined the band. ‘The constant evolution of Skerryvore,’ Martin argues, ‘is one of the reasons for its success.’

From there the band started to become one of Scotland’s premier Celtic and traditional music outfits, joining only a handful who have an international following. The band can be found performing in England, Scotland, Europe, America and further afield – finding audiences of upwards of 8,000 at festivals and events.

Martin says the biggest part of the band’s success is ‘believing in what you are doing and be sure that you want to do it’.

Martin continues: ‘Enjoy what you are doing and don’t expect things to happen overnight.

‘Be prepared to get out and gig. Work hard and be persistent.’

The Oban Unsigned competition kicks off today – for full terms and conditions see this week’s Oban Times.