The winning numbers in the Caol Regeneration lotto on March 16 were 1, 10 and 16.

There were no winners so the draw is up to £200 for March 23.

There were no winners in the Fort William Golf Club lotto draw. Winning numbers were 12, 14 and 20. There is a £200 jackpot available for the draw on March 23.

Winning numbers in the Ballachulish shinty lotto were 1, 8 and 15. There were no winners to the draw is up to £400 for this week.

Winning numbers for the Caol Community Centre Bingo draw on March 19 were 8, 15 and 16. There were no winners so the draw is up to £200.