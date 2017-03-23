Lorne under 16s lose out in West Shield semi-finals

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Under-16s reach West Shield semi-final

West Regional Under-16 Shield

quarter-final

Cartha Queens Park 5

Oban Lorne 36

Oban Lorne U16s convincingly beat Cartha Queens Park on Sunday in Glasgow to progress into the West Shield semi-final next weekend. The Oban team have been playing well all season and have played a record number of fixtures.

This week’s semi-final game will be played on Sunday March 19 away to Greenock Wanderers RFC.

S1/2 Girls friendly fixture

Oban Lorne/High 16

Auchterarder 23

Oban’s S1/2 girls’ team welcomed Auchterarder Community School to North Connel on Sunday. Auchterarder are renowned across the country for their strong girls’ rugby section and travelled with a squad of 20 players.

Oban impressed against a more experienced opposition, scoring tries through Poppy McKillop (2), Jordan McIntyre, Charley Johnston and Mull’s Sophie Ralston. Oban also scored a successful conversion from Jordan McIntyre.

S1/2 friendly fixture

Oban’s S1/2 boys’ team were heavily beaten against an impressive Glasgow Hawks team. The Oban team were missing some key players with injuries sustained in the midweek games at the Glasgow Warriors Rugby Championship and a few players unavailable for various reasons for the fixture. This is the S1/2s’ last game until after the Easter holidays.

Mini rugby festival postponed

With no playable rugby facilities being available in Oban, last Sunday’s mini rugby festival hosted by Oban Lorne RFC was unfortunately postponed much to the frustration of the players, coaches and parents.

Thanks from Oban Lorne goes to Etive Vikings RFC and the pitch committee at Taynuilt who kindly offered the use of the playing surface in the village.

However, with a lack of pavilion space and catering facilities available, Oban Lorne decided to postpone the event until a later date.

The next mini rugby festival for clubs in Argyll and Bute will be on Saturday March 25 hosted by Mid Argyll RFC in Lochgilphead.