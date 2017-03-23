Hit and run driver caught

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Police have confirmed to Lochaber Times that the man who fled the scene of a crash with officers almost two weeks ago has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police launched a search for the male driver of a stolen Audi A4 who made off from the collision with a marked police car at Glen Nevis Road in Caol on Sunday March 12.

Both the driver and passenger of the Audi ran away from the scene, but the passenger was detained shortly after and was said to be assisting police with inquires.

Police said the Audi was reported stolen from a local address and was seen on Torlundy Road prior to the collision.