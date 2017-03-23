Fort give away early own goal at weekend match
After three home games without a win, Huntly produced their highest win of the season with a 5-1 victory of Fort William.
The home side’s Co-Manager, Andy Roddie, was pleased with the number of goal attempts his side had.
An early on goal in the eighth minute put Huntly up 1-0 before Robert Duncanson go another in on the 28th.
Roddie was full of praise for goalscorer Ross Still who put in a battling performance in the middle of the park and netted his fourth goal of the season.
A Fort William goal came in 34 minutes in to the match from top scorer Scottie Davidson. But the Fort could not hold on and Huntly led at the break 3-1.
After two consecutive wins at Christie Park prior to Saturday, Fort William were unable to cause a third successive upset as Assistant Manager Kevin Munro was disappointed to see his side concede so soon after scoring.