Fort give away early own goal at weekend match

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

After three home games without a win, Huntly produced their highest win of the season with a 5-1 victory of Fort William.

The home side’s Co-Manager, Andy Roddie, was pleased with the number of goal attempts his side had.

An early on goal in the eighth minute put Huntly up 1-0 before Robert Duncanson go another in on the 28th.

Roddie was full of praise for goalscorer Ross Still who put in a battling performance in the middle of the park and netted his fourth goal of the season.

A Fort William goal came in 34 minutes in to the match from top scorer Scottie Davidson. But the Fort could not hold on and Huntly led at the break 3-1.

After two consecutive wins at Christie Park prior to Saturday, Fort William were unable to cause a third successive upset as Assistant Manager Kevin Munro was disappointed to see his side concede so soon after scoring.