Finlay takes home top prize at Lochaber music festival

The 43rd annual Lochaber Music Festival closes tonight after six days of lively performances.

Thirty young chanter and bagpipe players and 20 traditional accordion, fiddle and clarsach performers took part in the first two days of the festival.

Three performers were chosen to compete in the Premier Scots Traditional Award. This included a selection on the bagpipes by Finlay Cameron from Roy Bridge and a set of fiddle tunes from John Stewart–Stevenson of Fort William. Clarsach player Lorna Linfield was unable to attend.

The Premier Award was won by Finlay Cameron.

The event will close tonight (Thursday March 23) at Lochaber High School with a grand concert.