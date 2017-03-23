Cameron Whyte prepares for junior GB Championships

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lochaber Phoenix Boxing Club and especially their young boxer Cameron Whyte received some great news on Sunday when they were informed by Boxing Scotland that Cameron had been selected to represent Scotland at the Junior GB championships in Rotherham next month.

Cameron, who turned 15 this week, had an incredibly successful time last season when he annexed the Scottish and GB schoolboy championships and became the first Scottish schoolboy boxer to ever reach the final of the European championships.

This season he has again won the Scottish title which has meant he has travelled to Boxing Scotland’s High Performance Centre in Glasgow to take part in the Scotland squad’s training sessions.

This culminated last weekend in behind closed doors test match sparring to decide which boxer in each weight category would be selected for next month’s squad.

What makes Cameron’s selection even more impressive is that he is the youngest in his age category with this being his first year as a junior boxer.

The Spean Bridge youngster’s already heavy training workload has been cranked up even more. He will spend both Saturday and Sunday in Glasgow training with the Scotland squad taking part in five training sessions but in the five week days he will have one days rest and take part in six training sessions on the other four days.

It’s not unusual to see Cameron running around the outside of the Lochaber Camanachd shinty pitch before seven in the morning during the week as he does his sprint sessions.

The incredible amount of training sessions involving a huge amount of training gear and travelling involved in competing at this elite level of boxing would obviously takes its tole on anyone’s bank balance and Cameron is no different.

Last season SW Welding, DMD Construction and the Boyd Bros. all helped Cameron with sponsorship as did the Rotary Club and this season again the club is looking for sponsors to help out this special talent.

Lochaber Phoenix are busy on other fronts too with three boxers scheduled to appear in Aberdeen at the end of March and early preparations for the home show at the Nevis Centre on May 13 under way.