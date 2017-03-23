Bus timetables are lacking connection

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Sir,

I am writing in support of all the people you represented in your paper of March 9, page 3 (Re Bus Services in Lochaber). I am sure each person can detail their own problems with their routes.

I was going to write to you about the bus service to Raigmore Hospital, so now support fully Jan MacLuglash’s point about Raigmore.

I recently had an appointment at Raigmore which was set at 5pm. I eventually got this time changed. Visits to Belford Hospital informed me I could not get transport if a bus service could take me there.

I had to leave Fort William early in the morning. I watched a couple of NHS transport pass the bus – empty.

I arrived in Inverness main bus station. Very surprised there was no bus to Raigmore and eventually, asking people, I managed to find a bus stop to Raigmore about half a mile away but had to walk down various streets, asking passers by as I did so.

I’m quite surprised that there is no joining bus to Raigmore from the main bus station as this is where most people end up from places like Fort William and Golspie etc.

These people [who are making decisions about bus timetables] who don’t realise the problems we have should try it sometime. They should travel all these routes themselves – not sit in an office jotting down routes and times etc.

Ken Johnson

Banavie

Fort William