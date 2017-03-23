Bowling singles league kicks off

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Lochaber Building Supplies 10 pin bowling league has finshed at the Nevis Centre, but a new single league has begun.

The bowling league finished at the beginning of March with a prize presentation held at the Nevis Centre.

The Alleycats were the champions of the scratch division with 65 points followed by Don’t Give A Split with 50 points.

Captain of the winning team, Tony Whitelocke, was presented the trophy by league organiser John Weller.

And last Monday (March 13) a new singles league started. After week one Tony Whitelocke leads the scratch league with 15 points followed by Pam Weller with 14 points with Brian Johnstone in third place with 13 points.

The handicap league is also led by Tony Whitelocke with 15 points followed by Alma Sorley on 14 points with Pam Weller in third place on 13 points.

Tony Whitelocke leads the chase for the Nevis Radio High Pin Trophy with 533 pins followed by Pam Weller in second with 485 and Brian Johnstone in third with 396 pins.

The top individual scratch game this week came from Pam Weller with a 193 whilst Tony Whitelocke rolled three good games of 181, 179 and 173. Tony Whitelocke had the best 3 game scratch series with 533 and the best three game handicap series with 641.