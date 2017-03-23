Athletics club hold annual prize giving

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lochaber Athletic Club’s winter league came to a close last weekend as runners took part in the final race and enjoyed their annual prize giving.

In the female category Lisette Walter took home first place with 175 points from her best five races throughout the league. Following her was Sarah Mackenzie with 145, and in third was Vikki MacKinnon.

Amanda Blackhall was crowned first place in the female vet 40 category with 175. Nix Foster was second with 150 and Susan-Jane Ross followed in third with 120.

In the female vet 50 category Helen Leggett took home first place with 175. She was closely followed by Emma Pearce in second on 170 and Linda Johnson on 155.

And in the men’s category John Yells had 160 from his best five races and was crowned winner. He was followed by Peter Henry on 128 and Steven Traill in third on 125.

Tom Smith took home first place in the male vet 40 category with 175 points from his best five runs. Donald Paterson had 145 in second and Manny Gorman followed in third with 144.

In the male vet 50 category Alan Smith was first with 175, Ali Kennedy was second on 145 and Neil Waslidge took third with 125.

Michael Connolly took first pace in the male vet 60 with 175, followed by Davy Duncan on 160 and Jim Treasurer on 130.

At the prize giving the club thanked Off Beat Bikes for vouchers and Cotswolds for the overall points and prize donations.