Around the markets

STIRLING – Caledonian Marts Ltd sold 164 cattle comprising of 118 prime bullocks and heifers and young bulls

and 46 cast cows and bulls on Thursday March 16.

Bullocks sold to 240ppkg for a Limousin from W Dandie and Sons, Learielaw, Broxburn purchased by T Johnston, Butchers, Falkirk, and to £1615 for a Simmental from C Smith, South Flanders, Kippen.

Heifers sold to 240ppkg for a British Blue from M I Wainwright and Sons, Todhall, Cupar purchased by J Hastie, Butchers, Markinch, and to £1564 for a Limousin from J Watson, Pityot, Stonehaven,

purchased by H A Black andSons, Butchers, Lanark andArmadale.

Bulls sold to 170ppkg for a shorthorn from P Quigley and Sons, Harvieston, Gorebridge and to £1538.8 for a Charolais from A MacGregor, Allanfauld, Kilsyth.

Leading prices:-

Bullocks ppkg

228p Easter Ochtermuthill and Nethermyres, 225p Easter Ochtermuthill and Learielaw, 220p Meadowend andKinneil Mill, 218p Nethermyres and Spitall, 215p Todhall, Spittal and Meadowend, Heifers ppkg

238p Learielaw and Easter Ochtermuthill, 235p Easter Ochtermuthill, 232p Meadowend, 230p Learielaw

225p Meadowend, Seggarsdean, Moorfield, Nether Longford, Faskine and Mains of Cultmalundie, 222p Pityot

220p Gillandersland, Nethermyres and Kinneil Mill

Bullocks per head

£1603 South Flanders, £1541 Pityot, £1536 Learielaw,

£1516 Greencraig and Pityot,

£1503 Learielaw, £1496 Pityot,

£1477 Easter Ochtermuthill,

£1466 Todhall, £1460 Moorfield, £1449 Meadowend,

£1447 Mains of Cultmalundie and Auchmuir, £1440 Spittal,

£1435 Easter Ochtermuthill,

Heifers per head

£1532 Easter Ochtermuthill,

£1524 Greencraig, £1444 Mains of Cultmalundie, £1416 Todhall, £1399 Kinneil Mill, £1390 Nether Longford, £1389 Learielaw, £1381 Moorfield, £1375 Learielaw, £1350 Seggarsdean

Young bulls per head

£1301 Solsgirth

With a plainer show of beef cows, the average was back on the week. However, with still a high demand for black and white cows, more could have been sold to sellers advantage.

Beef cows sold to 150ppkg for a Simmental from Salterhill Farms, and to £1220 for the same beast.

B&W cows sold to 125ppkg from W Waugh, North Bankhead, Avonbridge, and to £950 from J Craig, Carneil, Carnock.

Cast bulls sold to 144ppkg from W andM Wyllie, Broompark, Torphichen and to £1310 from Blairsgreen Farms, Saline, Dunfermline.

Other leading prices:-

Beef cows per head

£1030 + £1010 Easterton, £980 Blairsgreen, £910 Duallin, £860 Springbank, £850 Seggarsdean

Beef cows ppkg

146p Easterton, 138p Blairsgreen, 134p Duallin, 128p Springbank, 124p Seggarsdean.

B&W cows per head

£880 + £840 Wester Lochdrum, £820 Badenheath, £810 Carneil, £770 Rossbank and North Bankhead

B&W cows ppkg

123p Rossbank, 119p North Bankhead, 118p Wester Lochdrum, 115p Badenheath,

113p Carneil

Stirling – United Auctions sold 5634 prime sheep including 4187 hoggs selling to an average of 161ppk and 1447 ewes and rams on Thursday March 16.

Hoggs (4187) – Coilavoulin (Btex) £99; Abbey (Tex) £98; Easter Buchlyvie (Suff) £88; Ormiston Mains (Chev) £84.50; West Thomaston (Char) £79.50; High Dunashery (Mule) £77.50; Pearsie Estate (BF) £75.50

Hoggs (4187) – Coilavoulin (Btex) 226p; Ballechin (Tex) 206p; Stanley (Suff) 174p; North Kinkell (Chev) 193p; West Thomaston (Char) 187p; Little Pinkerton (Mule) 170p; West Lethans (BF) 177p

Ewes (1447) – Glenrath (Tex) £130; Wester Bleaton (Suff) £102; Mid Cambushinnie (Cross) £96; Dalachy (Btex) £90; Wester Bleaton (Mule) £88; Craigend (Chev) £83; Finnich Blair (Zwart) £80; Cassindilly (BF) £62; Craighead of Bamff (LLeyn) £53; East Tullyfergus (Easy Care) £47; Lynn (Char) £40;

Tups – Southfield (Char) £122; Headshaw (Suff) £110; Headshaw (Tex) £101; Mid Auchencarroch (Btex) £100; Mid Auchencarroch (BFL) £71; West Loch (Cross) £50; East Tullyfergus (Easy Care) £50.

STIRLING – United Auctions sold 2192 store cattle also 184 cast cows and forward cattle also forward 1265 store and breeding sheep on Wednesday March 15.

Bullocks (1249) – averaged 227.40p to 275.40p per kg for a 334kg LimX from Ballikrain and £1370 for a 697kg SimX from Oatridge.

B & W bullocks (44) – averaged 132.79p to 149.50p per kg for a 515kg BFX from Gatehead and £770 for a 515kg BFX from Gatehead.

Heifers (899) – averaged 218.30p to 271.00p per kg.