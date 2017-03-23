Announcements for dates 17/03/17 – 23/03/17

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

GOLDEN WEDDINGS

GROUT – MACARTHUR – Jim and Isabel were married at Strachur Parish Church on March 18, 1967 by the Rev. R.S Banks. Ard – Mhor, Deirdre, Connel, Oban.

DEATHS

CLARK – After a short illness, surrounded by her family, on Thursday, March 16, 2017, in her 74th year, Eileen nee Parkinson, beloved wife of Bill, loving mother of Billy, Alan, Andrew and Hazel and loving gran. Sadly missed. A Cremation Service will take place at Cardross Crematorium, on Wednesday, March, 29, 2017 at 12.15 p.m. Family flowers only. Retiral collection/donations will be taken for Cancer Research UK.

ELLIS – Peacefully at home with her family, after losing her fight to cancer, on Friday, March 17, 2017, aged 68 years, Emily Ellis beloved wife of the late Frank. Sadly missed.

JORJANI – Dr Jean MacKay, late of Salen, Isle of Mull, passed away in the loving care of her daughter in Reno, Nevada, USA, on March 9, 2017. A loving wife to Mano, adored mother of Linda, David and Daniel and a very special grandma. Jean’s ashes will be brought back to her beloved Mull.

MACCALLUM – On March 15 after a short illness at Moss Park Care Home, Isobel MacCallum (née Mann), passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Alan and mother of Heather and Linda, loving nannie and great nannie. Funeral service to be held in Kilmallie Parish Church at 10am on Thursday March 30, 2017 and thereafter to Inverness Crematorium at 2pm. Family flowers only.

MACDOUGALL – M.A. T.D. Donald John. Peacefully at Stonehouse Hospital, Lanarkshire on Friday, March 10, 2017 with his family by his side, Donald much loved husband of Pat and a dearly loved dad of Niall. Grateful thanks to all the staff at Lockhart Unit Stonehouse Hospital for the excellent care and attention shown to Donald.

MACFADYEN – Peacefully on March 4, 2017, aged 79 years, Maureen MacFadyen, Tobermory, Isle of Mull. Much loved mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. Sadly missed by all her family. Funeral was held at Tobermory Parish Church on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 thereafter to Tobermory Top Cemetery.

MACGILLIVRAY – Peacefully, after a short but bravely fought illness, at the Lorn and Islands Hospital, Oban on March 19, 2017, surrounded by his family, Angus “Gus” MacGillivray, son of the late Angus and Rachel MacGillivray, loving husband of Elizabeth, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Private family cremation. Donations for the Macmillan Suite at the Lorn and Islands Hospital, Oban and Oban Hospice, can be sent c/o D & A Munn Ltd.

MACKAY – Margaret MacKay of Toberonochy, Luing, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 19, 2017. Sorely missed and beloved Mum to John-Neil, Gordon, Sheena and Mairi. Funeral will take place at Kilchattan Church, Luing on Friday March 24 at 1.00 pm. Thereafter to Kilchattan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Retiring collection/donations if desired for Alzheimer Scotland and Multiple Sclerosis.

MAULE – Suddenly but peacefully, after a short illness, Stanley (Stan) Maule, aged 91 years, of Kames Cottage, Lochgair, beloved husband of Betty, much loved father of Alistair and a dear brother, uncle and cousin to all the family. A good neighbour, dear friend and much respected former work colleague to many. Funeral service will be held in Lochgilphead Parish Church, on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 12.00 noon, thereafter to Achnabreac Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, to Macmillan Nurses Mid Argyll. All friends are respectfully invited to attend.

McINNES – Anna. Peacefully at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on March 16, 2017, Anna, aged 100 years, beloved wife of the late Ewen.

MORRISON – Ena. Peacefully at her home after a long illness on Saturday March 18. Beloved wife of Dougall, loving mother of Anne Marie, Michael, Donald and Moira, and a devoted grandmother. Funeral on Friday March 24 at 1pm at St Mary’s RC Church, thereafter to Glen Nevis.

ROBERTSON – Sadly after a short time in hospital, on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 James (Jim) Robertson, aged 86 passed away. Loving brother to Eoghan and Phil and the late Meta and John. Much loved uncle and great uncle. Funeral to be held at 1 pm on Monday, March 27, 2017 at Kilchattan Cemetery, Luing and afterwards at the Atlantic Islands Centre, Cullipool. Family flowers only please. A collection will be taken for Mary’s Meals.

SMART – Sadly after a long struggle, Thomas Smart of Tobermory and Harwich in Essex, at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, in his 80th year. Devoted husband of Heather, much loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be sorely missed. The funeral service will be at Tobermory Parish Church on Monday March 27 at 1pm, followed by Cremation at Cardross on Tuesday. All friends most welcome at the Church and afterwards at The Old Manse. Family flowers only but donations if desired to the National Kidney Foundation c/o Mull Funeral Services, Craignure.

VEITCH (Corpach) – Peacefully at Balhousie Care Home, Huntly on Wednesday March 15, 2017, William John Oswald (Ossie), beloved husband of the late Kate. Funeral service in Kilmallie Church, Corpach on Friday March 31 at 1.00pm. thereafter to Kilmallie Cemetery. All friends are respectfully invited.

WILSON – John (ex Tight Line, Lochawe) peacefully at home in the arms of his loving wife. John Wilson, aged 75 years, of Creag an Airm, Oban, beloved husband of Jacqui, much loved father and cherished brother. Special thanks to the Doctors at Lorn Medical Centre, the District Nurses, Mears Carers, Marie Curie and North Argyll Carers Centre who have all helped to care for John and supported Jacqui over the past two years to enable John to remain at home. Many of whom we came to regard as friends. Thanks also to our families and friends for all their kind messages of sympathy. There will be no funeral as, in accordance with John’s wishes, his body has been donated to The University of Glasgow for medical research. They’ll find an amazing brain and a good heart. Greatly loved.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

LAWSON – The Lawson family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for all the lovely floral tributes and cards following the unexpected and sudden death of Jimmy. Thank you to all the staff at Ward 18 Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley for trying so hard to make Jimmy better. Also many thanks to the girls at the Macmillan day ward at the Lorn and Islands Hospital, also thank you to Dr Patricia Clark. Many thanks to the Rev Dugald Cameron for his comforting service, to Catriona and staff at Hamish Hoey and Sons, to Moreen Gracie for the beautiful flowers, also to the Royal Hotel for the lovely spread. Finally a big thank you to everyone who attended the church and graveside for your kind support. A retiral collection was made for Macmillan Cancer Support.

MACDONALD – The family of David MacDonald would like to thank everyone for their support at this difficult time. £856.23 was raised and split between Fort William Football Club Youth Team and Scottish Air Ambulance.

McTAGGART – Ian William, Gwen and family, would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for all cards, kind words and messages of support and sympathy on the sad passing of our mum Hilda. Thanks to Rev Andrew Swift and Jeremy Rivers for their comforting service. Funeral Directors Scott Greenlees at J McLellan & Co, Fort William for their professional service. The retiral collection raised £800 shared between St Mary’s Church and Ballachulish Medical Centre. Also thanks to all who helped at Ballachulish Hall and George, Jane and Catherine at church.

MEMORIAMS

ARMSTRONG – In loving memory of my dearest mother who passed away March

23, 1975, also remembering dear friends Tootsie and Marie Campbell, Mrs Madge

MacIsaac and Rev John MacLeod and his dear wife Dolina, also Donnie Ferguson, a very kind and caring vet and remembering also John Alan MacNeil, Barra and dear friend Nancy Duffy.

– Inserted by Mrs Mary Lamont.

CLARK – Euphemia Elizabeth. Precious memories of my dear aunt Effie, who died on March 26, 2009.

‘Loved, remembered and sorely missed every day.’

– Loving niece Mary and husband Bobby.

DEMPSTER – In loving memory of a dear mother and nana Morag Scoular, who died March 24, 1986. Also her husband Kenny who died December 1, 1989.

– Fondly remembered by Hugh and grandchildren.

HAY – In loving memory of James, a dear husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather, who passed away in March, 2006.

Forever in our hearts

– Joan, Donald, Anthea, Iain and families

MACDONALD – In loving memory of Ian, who passed away March 24, 2012.

Gone but not forgotten.

– Family Livingstone’s, Appin and family MacIsaac’s, Comrie.

MACNICOL – In loving memory of Seumas (James), who passed away March 20, 2015.

Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends

Nar cridheachan gu bràth.

McNICOL – Loving memories of dearly loved parents and grandparents, Janet, died March 24, 1986 and Duncan, died November 29, 1987.

Sadly missed.

– Nellie, Tommy and family.

WHITEHEAD – In loving memory of our beloved mum, Patricia, died March 23, 2013.

To those who have a mum

Love her while you may

Because we wish with all our hearts

Our mum was here today.

Loved and missed always.

– Christine, Alistair, Elizabeth, Michael, Fiona and families.