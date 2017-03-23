Achaleven school celebrates 150 years

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A celebration to mark 150 years of Achaleven Primary School will be held this weekend.

Lunch will be served in Connel Village Hall on both days from noon and the school will also be open for tours.

On Saturday night (March 25) there will be a dance, with music from Ross MacPherson and Friends. This will be a great opportunity for former pupils and staff to meet up with old friends and reminisce about school days gone by.

Tickets for the event are on sale now from Connel Village Shop, priced £10 (BYOB) or by contacting committee members Marion Fisher, Dawn McBay or Isla Munro.