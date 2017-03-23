A82 Partnership set to road contest closure plans

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

An organisation concerned with upgrading the West Highland’s ‘main commercial corridor’ is set to challenge plans to close part of it.

The A82 Partnership has learned BEAR Scotland is planning to close the A82 north of Bridge of Orchy for 12 nights.

Starting May 7, the partnership understands the closure is scheduled from 7pm until 7am each night until May 18.

The partnership intends to respond to a consultation letter from BEAR Scotland, who manage and maintain trunk roads on behalf of Transport Scotland, and is looking for feedback from other road users to help their case.

A spokesperson said: ‘The A82 partnership will be challenging the need for this closure and the timing between 7pm and 7am particularly at the start of the 2017 tourist season.’