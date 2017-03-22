View from the Chamber: Cruising to a bumper year

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lochaber, the Outdoor Capital of the UK, has been represented at the Cruise Expo in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Sarah Kennedy, a director of Lochaber Chamber of Commerce, had the pleasure of representing Lochaber Chamber of Commerce at the Seatrade Cruise Expo in Fort Lauderdale from March 14 to 16.

For more than 30 years, Seatrade Cruise Global has been the cruise industry’s premier global event, bringing together buyers, suppliers and cruise line executives for a week of networking, sourcing, innovation and education.

So this was a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase what we can offer as a cruise destination and promote what a fantastic holiday location Lochaber is, and hopefully attract many more bookings for 2018 to the area.

There are currently seven cruise ships arriving in Loch Linnhe this year.

The first will be the MV Hebridean Princess, which was arriving at the Fort William pontoons yesterday (Wednesday March 22). It is followed by the MV Astoria, arriving on Wednesday April 25, staying overnight and leaving on Thursday April 26, and the MV Boudicca, MV Braemar and MV Black Watch later in the year.

The chamber of commerce looks forward to welcoming these ships and their passengers and crew to the heart of the Highlands of Scotland.