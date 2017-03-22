Skye’s the limit for island tourism

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A new destination management group has been launched on Skye.

Over 100 people descended on the Aros Centre, Portree last Saturday (March 18) to learn about SkyeConnect and its role in the future of the island’s tourism industry.

Sponsored by the town’s NFU Mutual, the event outlined the building blocks for the new organisation and provided an opportunity for businesses and individuals to showcase their services.

It was also revealed that funding has been secured for a new post to manage the project.

Organisations taking part included Go To St Kilda, Skye Events for All (SEALL), The Skye Times, isleofskye.com, University of the Highlands and Islands, West Highland College, Food Link, the Raasay Outdoor Centre, Business Gateway Highlands and Moray, NFU Mutual, North Skye Broadband, Taste of Skye and the Fairy Pools Community Project.

Chairwoman of SkyeConnect, Shirley Spears, said: ‘We were delighted to welcome more than 100 residents, businesses and organisations and set out the proposals for this new and exciting venture, long overdue.

‘We are also delighted to announce that approval has now been given by Highlands and Islands Enterprise for the appointment of a Project Officer to work with the directors, and Skye’s tourism industry, to develop SkyeConnect as it moves forward.

The group is working on a a five-year business plan and is set to launch an online survey in Skye to seek views and comments to assist in that process.

She added: ‘We look forward to working with the Skye community and its partners to create a robust and dynamic organisation for the island.

‘It will represent the interests of all those, and that is all of us, to make Skye a destination of first choice for a high quality, value for money and memorable customer experience, delivered by skilled and passionate people.’

Secretary, Rob Ware, added: ‘The key message to go out is that this will be a membership organisation through which members will get added value and will see SkyeConnect as the voice of tourism and business generally.’

For further information, visit www.skye-connect.com