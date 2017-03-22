School library rocks after refurbishment

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Rockfield Primary School opened its ‘new’ library last Friday, thanks to cash and book donations from Oban contractors D&K Lafferty.

The £3,000 refurbishment introduces new bookshelves, comfy chairs, a fresh lick of paint, and walls decorated with the children’s favourite book characters, painted by S3 pupils at Oban High School.

The aim of the new library is to increase the children’s enjoyment of reading. The old library, acting deputy head Laura Fawdry explained, ‘was a horrible place to be: there was nothing that would make the children want to come in and pick up a book.

‘Nowadays we cannot get them out. Every class now has a library slot. We have parents coming in for paired reading with the children.’

Head teacher Caroline Fothergill added: ‘The last library was not used. We are absolutely with the impact this has had. Children are engaging with reading much more.’

Rockfield P7 pupils, teachers and parents, who take part in paired reading with the children, inspect the new library after cutting the ribbon last Friday morning.