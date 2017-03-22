Police warn of human cost of drinking and driving

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Police have given a stark warning to drivers after a man was convicted of causing the death of an island vet.

Thomas Wainwright, 27, a resident of France, was yesterday (March 21) convicted at the High Court in Glasgow, for driving under the influence of alcohol and causing death by dangerous driving on October 28, 2015, on the A849 near to Craignure.

Vet Theresa Wade, 29, who lived on Mull, was driving a Berlingo van at 8.15pm when the Maserati vehicle driven by Wainwright collided with her van. Miss Wade was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.

Inspector Adam McKenzie, Divisional Road Policing Inspector for Argyll and West Dunbartonshire Police Division, said: ‘Firstly I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the family of Theresa Wade.

‘Her family were left devastated by this incident in 2015 and continue to come to terms with the loss of their daughter, sister and partner.

‘Wainwright, during a holiday in Scotland, rented a high powered vehicle and got behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol.

‘Without any consideration for the safety of pedestrians or other motorists in his path, he drove at excessive speeds and without due consideration. This resulted in the death of Theresa Wade.

‘This case unfortunately highlights the devastating effects of drink driving. His utterly selfish decision has completely shattered the lives of Theresa Wade’s family and will forever impact on his own life.

‘While we recognise the decision of the court, the damage caused cannot be undone.

‘Our message is simple – never drink and drive.’