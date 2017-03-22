No Fuss triathalon is resounding success

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Some 128 people took part in a Wee Triathlon last weekend (Saturday March 18), organised by No Fuss Events.

The first leg – a 400m swim – took place at Lochaber Leisure Centre, where participants had to swim 16 lengths.

The fastest swim time on the day was by Julia from the Dark Matter team, with 5 minutes and 54 seconds.

The bike ride came next. The route, which covered about 10 miles, went up through Glen Nevis, along the main road as far as Achriabhach, just before the lower falls, and then back via the forestry road and the Saltire Rock.

The fastest ride time was by Jason Murphy who completed the section in 33 minutes and 20 seconds. He was also the overall winner of the event.

Following the bike ride there was a three-mile run, again through Glen Nevis, offering another opportunity to take in the views over the town from the Saltire Rock.

The fastest time was 25 minutes and three seconds, which was shared by Amanda Blackall and Pete Surtees.

More than half the entrants were female, and the fastest in the main women’s category was Edie Hemstock with an overall time of 01.14.51. Alison MacVicar was second with a time of 01.20.38, and Jen Harris was third with a time of 01.24.14.

The fastest finisher in the female vet category was Amanda Blackhall who completed the triathlon in 01.20.09.

Jason Murphy was the fastest male entrant. He had the best time overall on the day with 01.06.24. The second place male was Niall Campbell (01.11.38) and Stephen Newton Stott was third with a time of 01.17.39.

The fastest male vet entrant was Colin Briton with a time of 01.10.01.

No Fuss Events partner Frazer Coupland was quick to point out that there was more to the day than finishing times and getting on the podium. He said: ‘Having ‘craic and banter, and time to meet new friends and like-minded folk’ is what the wee triathlon is all about.’