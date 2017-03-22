New Town Team HQ arrives in Fort William

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Fort William Town Team’s new headquarters has arrived in the Parade.

The green-fingered volunteers were awarded £12,000 last year towards its new hub and it now takes pride of place in the town’s Parade.

The town team now has a better base from which it can run its Adopt a Plot scheme and a community tool share partnership, in conjunction with Lochaber Environmental Group.

At the group’s latest meeting, volunteer Deneil Smith explained the new building has wooden window shutters and window boxes. The possibility of having fruit trees in planters outside the shed was also discussed.

Deneil Smith said: ‘This is a little building that is central and convenient for everyone who wishes to use our community tool share and help with our adopt a plot scheme. The possibilities are endless. With this huge budget we will be able to make our hub secure, add solar lighting, a space to store our gardening tools, furniture to host pop-up events and a secure donations post to help us continue to fund future projects and tiered planters to expand our adopt a plot opportunities and further decorate our constantly improving High Street.’