Five-star performer brings show to Mull

Faslane by award-winning Jenna Watt will be showing on Saturday (March 25) at 8pm in An Tobar, Tobermory.

Faslane is a powerful insight into the UK’s current nuclear debate.

Named after Her Majesty’s Naval Base Clyde, or Faslane, situated 40 miles outside Glasgow, is home to the UK’s nuclear missile programme: Trident.

As her family worked in Faslane with Trident all her life, and with her friends protesting at the gates, Jenna endeavours to understand her relationship to Trident, the wider nuclear debate and activism.

Drawing upon interviews with individuals at the front line of the nuclear debate, including activists and MOD personnel, Jenna navigates her own journey through the politics, the protests, the peace camps and freedom of information requests to find out answers to the questions many are asking about our nuclear deterrent.