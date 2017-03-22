Delays on A82 for resufacing near Bridge of Orchy

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Motorists can expect more delays on the A82 from Sunday (March 26) as resurfacing gets under way south of Loch Tulla near Bridge of Orchy.

The work will take up to two weeks to complete.

The improvement works are scheduled to take place between 7am and 7pm each day, with no work planned over the weekend with the exception of the first day (Sunday).

The A82 will remain open throughout the improvements, however a 10mph convoy system of traffic management will be in place to allow the works to be carried out safely for the protection of motorists as well as road workers.

The convoy system will be removed outside of working hours, however a temporary speed restriction of 30mph will remain as traffic will be running on a temporary surface.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s North West representative, said: ‘These essential works will improve the road surface at this section of the A82, benefiting road users for years to come.

‘Our teams will look to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible, however we would encourage motorists to plan their journeys ahead by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date information.’