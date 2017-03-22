Clyde to host international military training

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Clyde is set to host one of the biggest military exercises when Exercise Joint Warrior gets under way this coming weekend.

Thousands of service personnel from all three branches of the UK military, and personnel from allied and partner nations, will take part in the exercise which is scheduled to begin on Sunday March 26 until Thursday April 6.

Activity taking place in and around the Clyde includes:

HM Naval Base Clyde will host around 430 additional personnel from the Joint Tactical Exercise Planning Staff – or JTEPS – who will co-ordinate the giant exercise from the Base’s Maritime Operations Centre.

Many of the warships involved will gather at the Clyde base and at Glasgow’s King George V dock ahead of the exercise, with most of the activity happening off the west and north coasts of Scotland.

HMS Gannet at Prestwick, as well as RAF Lossiemouth, will host aircraft during the fortnight with around 34 fixed-wing and 18 rotary-wing aircraft from France, Germany, the UK and the US participating.

One of the largest military exercises in Europe, Joint Warrior will see maritime activity from 35 naval units from Denmark, Belgium, Estonia, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, the UK and the US.

On land, 16 Air Asssault Brigade Headquarters and the associated Battle Group, 2PARA, will join troops from the Netherlands, Sweden and the US.

The Cape Wrath weapons range in the North of Scotland will also see firing activity taking place.

The exercise will provide the UK, allies and partner nations the opportunity to practice the vital skills needed on the modern battlefield.

During the fortnight, skills such as maritime task force training, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, mine counter measures training, maritime security operations, close air support, intelligence gathering, electronic warfare training, and GPS denial (ie no public access) operations will all be practiced.

GPS denial operations will be limited to small areas off Cape Wrath and Loch Ewe, and only at specific times.

Exercise Joint Warrior is held twice a year, in the spring and autumn, and participation is open to all NATO allies and partners, providing high- quality operational training.

For more information on Exercise Joint Warrior, including notices to mariners and details of GPS denial operations, please visit Queen’s Harbour Master Clyde’s (QHM Clyde) webpage at: www.royalnavy.mod.uk/qhm/clyde/jw.