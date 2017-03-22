Caol pupils turn classrooms into kitchens

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Pupils at Caol Primary School have been making pizza during maths and using sweets in science.

Primary two and three pupils made the pizza in class as part of their work on fractions. Primary one pupils discussed the strengths of building materials by making fairy houses out of marshmallows and sweets.

Head teacher Steven Hamilton told The Oban Times: ‘It is to give real life context to the classes, that is what the curriculum is really pushing for. So they made the pizza and then they talked about cutting it into halves and quarters. And that is a conversation they can take home and continue around the dinner table.

‘The primary ones made fairy houses with a Hansel and Gretel theme. It was fun to see what the children came up with. But again, there was the educational side with how different sweets could withstand different weights and building from the bottom so their creation didn’t fall over.’

Mr Hamilton continued: ‘The lessons have been food orientated which, we find, is a great way of making learning fun. We also use grapes for counting and try to keep it healthy.’