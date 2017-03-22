Application to turn former nursery into houses

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A former nursery in Corpach could be transformed into two houses.

An application has been submitted for the change of use of the former nursery school East Of Rosarnach and near the A830.

Castille Homes, proprieters of Corpach attraction ‘Treasures of the Earth’, made the application to the Highland Council.

Architect David Mee told Lochaber Times the plan would see two semi-detcached houses built on the footprint of the former nursery building.

He said: ‘The building was owned by Treasures of the Earth, the nursery moved out and now they are trying to find another use.’

Jon Miller from Treasures of the Earth added: ‘We are looking at our options. We could yet use it for something for ourselves, it could be houses or it could be a storage unit. You don’t know if you don’t ask, so we have submitted the application and then we will take it from there.’