What’s On in Lochaber

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

On Thursday March 30, ‘Fort William Then and Now’ – the historical ‘armchair tour’ of the town – is back at the West End Hotel.

Following two successful presentations at the end of last year, it will continue to be delivered with a touch of West Highland humour by local residents Bill Cameron and Ian Abernethy.

Included in the virtual tour will be vintage film footage of Fort William events over the years. The showing will take place in the hotel dining room from 7.30pm until 9.30pm.

Admission is £6 with concessions £4. The charges cover tea/coffee and cake at the interval. A share of the proceeds will be donated to local charities.

West Highland College UHI Fort William is having an open day on Saturday April 1.

The college is hosting prospective students from all over the country to find out more about studying in the Outdoor Capital of the UK but everyone is welcome to go along and find out more about the college and what courses it has for next year. The event will take place from 11am until 3pm.

Pipers wishing to take part in the Lochaber Piping competition must get their entries in before the end of the month.

The competition will take place on Saturday April 8 from 9.30am but all entry forms must be submitted before Friday March 31.

Contact Morag Melville on 703862 for more.

A well-known Highland consultant will present an evening lecture next week.

David Sedgwick will present Life As A Highland Surgeon on Thursday March 30. A buffet will be served from 6.45pm with the lecture starting at 7.30pm at West Highland College UHI, Fort William. Booking essential. Telephone 01397 874874 or email business.whc@uhi.ac.uk

Representatives of Lochaber Sensory Care (LSC) for sight and hearing support will be at Morvern Medical Practise in Lochaline on Tuesday March 28.

LSC staff and volunteers will be there from 10.30am till 12.30pm to offer support and advice to those with a sight or hearing loss.

The team will also supply NHS hearing aid batteries, re-tube and maintain the hearing aids, and help with any difficulties. No appointment required.

The 2nd Fort William Boys’ Brigade will have a parents night on Friday March 31 at 8.30pm in Duncansburgh Macintosh Hall.

Lochaber Environmental Group (LEG) and Dive Club UHI are hosting a joint litter pick/beach clean tomorrow (March 24) from 9.30am until 11am, meeting outside West Highland College UHI.