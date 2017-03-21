Weekly walks in Lochaber

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

NEVIS HILLWALKING CLUB

Meeting point for walks is the car park at the Ben Nevis Highland Centre. Departure 8am. Alternatively, if you want to join the group elsewhere, contact the co-ordinator.

Further information available at www.nevishillwalking.club or by contacting the club secretary Suzanne Theobald on 01397 701783.

Saturday March 25

Dalwhinnie – A’Bhuideanach Bheag/the Little Yellow Place (963m) and Carn na Caim/Cairn of the Curve (941m).

Two Munros with easy access, largely on tracks. A high-level route on the boundary of the Cairngorms National Park.

The walk covers 18km with an ascent of 800m but it should be noted that this height and distance stated relate to the direct descent.

This walk was suggested by Gavin Theobald and will be co-ordinated by Liz Stevenson.

LOCHABER AND LORN RAMBLERS

Walk leader to be contacted beforehand for meet up and start times. Car sharing usually possible and you can try before you buy. You can walk three times with the club before joining and Ramblers’ Club. Membership is only £3.25 per month or less if paid annually or concession. Further information at www.lochaberandlorn-ramblers.org.uk

Sunday March 26

Rois-Bheinn, Lochailort.

This is a strenuous walk for experienced country walkers with an above average level of fitness. The walk will cover a distance of 18km and a climb of 900m. Meet at the Ben Nevis Highland Centre at 8.45am.

Walk leader: Torril Frantzen: 07788 264007.

Thursday March 30

Bunarkaig to Invermallie, Spean Bridge.

A leisurely graded walk for reasonably fit people with at least a little experience, the walk covers a distance of 12km and a height of 50m. Meet at Ben Nevis Highland Centre at 9.15am

Walk leader is Rick Atkinson (01397 773793 or 07587 549731).