Police appeal for missing man last seen in Fort William

Police in Fort William are appealing for information to help trace a 71-year-old man.

Arthur Bowden was last seen in Fort William yesterday (Monday March 20) and may have travelled to the Ben Nevis area.

He is described as 5ft 11ins tall and of stocky build with sandy/grey medium length hair.

He is believed to be wearing a blue and grey Columbus jacket, cream coloured salopettes, a grey knitted hat with pom pom, and carrying a Trespass rucksack.

As Mr Bowden has been missing overnight officers are concerned for his safety and wellbeing.

If anyone recalls seeing a man matching Mr Bowden’s description, please contact Police Scotland on 101 with any information.