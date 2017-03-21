Pensioner found after spending the night on Ben Nevis

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A 71-year-old man who went missing on Ben Nevis has been taken to hospital thanks to efforts of rescue teams.

Police Scotland issued an appeal earlier today (Tuesday) for Arthur Bowden who was last seen in Fort William yesterday (March 20) and was believe to have travelled to the Ben Nevis area.

Around 2pm Police confirmed Mr Bowden had been located on Ben Nevis by Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team, (LMRT), that police were were liaising with them and the Coastguard in order to remove Mr Bowden from the mountain as quickly as possible.

LMRT later reported they were out since first thing this morning searching for a missing person on Ben Nevis, assisted by RAF Lossie MRT and Rescue 951 helicopter.

‘Conditions were extremely difficult with fresh snow falling onto already deep snow, making progress very slow. One of the the Lochaber parties found the casualty near the summit suffering from hypothermia having spent the night on the mountain. The casualty was moved down the mountain to a location where he could be lifted by 951 and then taken to Belford hospital.’

LMRT said condition on the Ben Nevis are very bad with lots of new snow build up with high avalanche risk. A party of French climbers were avalanched in West Gully of the Douglas Boulder earlier in the day but no- one was injured.