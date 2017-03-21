Parents campaign success in setting up supported swimming

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A campaign to set up a Lochaber swimming class for children with additional support needs (ASN) has been successful.

Amie-Louise Wallace, who set up the Lochaber Autism Support Group two years ago, has been canvassing parents in Lochaber who have children with ASN to assess the need of tailored swimming classes.

High Life Highland has now agreed to the classes.

Amie-Louise told The Oban Times: ‘I had a meeting recently and I am over the moon to confirm there will be an ASN swimming class run along side the regular classes starting after the Easter holidays. We are just tying up some details.

‘The class will be smaller than regular classes which means spaces will be limited. I am also pleased pool staff will be getting involved in some autism training. This will not only be great for the children but great for the staff too.’

A High Life Highland spokesperson said: ‘We are delighted to be working with Lochaber Autism Support Group to trial dedicated weekly lessons for children with additional support needs at Lochaber Leisure Centre when swimming lessons resume after the Easter break.

‘These lessons are also available for children outwith the group and our team would be pleased to help with any enquiries.’

In January, The Oban Times was contacted by a number of parents on this issue. One mum, Nikki Jasiczak, said there is ‘very little to no activities for children with additional needs, yet they are the children that most require them’.

Amie added: ‘All we want is for there to be more acceptance and understanding for people who have autism and we are taking small steps towards this.’