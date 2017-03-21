Marks and Spencer Simply Food licence to go before Highland Council next week

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Marks and Spencer Simply Food’s licence for its new Fort William location will be discussed by the Highland Council next week.

The retail store’s application will go in front of the licensing committee on Tuesday March 28.

M&S is hoping to operate on sale hours of Monday to Sunday 11am to 11pm and off-sale hours of Monday to Sunday 10am to 10pm.

The Licensing Board received an application for the provisional grant of a premises licence from Marks and Spencer Simply Food on February 14.

Following that Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Council’s Community Services (Environmental Health) and Planning and Building Standards were consulted on the application.

During the consultation process no timeous objections or representations were received by the board.

The Licensing Standards Officer said in the application that the alcohol capacity for the shop is ‘under the threshold for the consideration of overprovision as detailed within Highland Licensing Board Policy.’