Legion volunteers bag £1,280 at fundraiser

The Fort William branch of the Royal British Legion Scotland raised more than £1,200 by helping customers in Morrisons supermarket pack their shopping bags.

Members raised £1,280.80 which will be used to continue their work supporting local veterans.

Stuart Gallacher, who lost his legs in an explosion while serving with the 1st Battalion Scots Guards in Afghanistan in 2013, was one of the fundraisers, along with retired RAF member Mark McCann and Lieutenant Colonel Kevin Lane, branch committee chairman.

Lieutenant Colonel Lane explained the money raised on Saturday March 18 would go towards supporting ex-servicemen and their families in a variety of ways.

He said: ‘We look after veterans whenever the need arises, from replacement medals, which helps with their well-being, to things like getting them a new washing machine.’

The branch has expressed its thanks to everyone who helped out and to Morrisons.