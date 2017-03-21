International volunteering charity strengthens base on Coll

The trust has now secured £50,000 investment from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) towards the £110,000 cost of upgrading its IT infrastructure. This will enable it to access a superfast broadband service, which is essential to meet growing demands for its services.

Project Trust (PT) is a social enterprise based on the Isle of Coll. Each year it co-ordinates long-term overseas volunteering opportunities for up to 300 young people from across the UK and Europe.

The ability of a remote island’s biggest employer to continue operating from the location has been further secured.

The trust’s current connectivity provides slow internet speeds of around

1 Mbps (megabits per second). It would not benefit from the current roll-out of next generation broadband, therefore an alternative solution had to be found.

The infrastructure project will enable PT to install its own mast in order to access the service provided by Giga Plus Argyll (GPA). This is a community broadband initiative set up to provide broadband speeds of up to 24 Mbps to areas including Lismore, Iona, Colonsay and parts of Jura, Islay, Mull and the Craignish peninsula.

Claire McMurchy, HIE’s head of strengthening communities for Argyll and the Islands, said: ‘Project Trust is an ambitious social enterprise committed to having its base on Coll, one of Argyll’s most remote and fragile islands. The organisation plays an active role in the community and is integral to Coll’s prosperity and resilience. This project is crucial in enabling the trust to strengthen its presence here as the island’s biggest employer, and we are very pleased to be able to support this.’

Ingrid Emerson, Project Trust’s CEO, said: ‘We are delighted to be working in partnership with HIE to ensure Project Trust is fit for purpose in a world where communication and connectivity is crucial to sustainability and development. We are incredibly grateful to HIE for their generous support and look forward to working together to achieve everything we have set out to.’

Project Trust provides overseas volunteering opportunities in teaching, social care and outward bound projects in Africa, Asia and Latin America. It was established in 1967, when it sent three young volunteers to Ethiopia. Since then it has helped almost 7,500 people aged 17−19 to secure volunteer opportunities in more than 60 countries.

Volunteers return home with broadened horizons, increased maturity and impressive transferable skills. They can now also receive a qualification in Global Volunteering and Citizenship.

2nd pic – John Fraser, PT Overseas Director, getting the mast to position on Ben Hough with some help from volunteers (credit Project Trust.