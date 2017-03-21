Future of prestigious island piping competition is secured

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The future of an island piping competition has been secured for the next five years.

Said to be one of the most prestigious events in the piping world, the future of the Pipe Major Donald MacLeod Memorial Competition in its home town has been secured with the sponsorship of £5,000 a year for five years from wind farm charity Point and Sandwick Trust.

The donation means the annual competition, which is organised by the Lewis and Harris Piping Society, can continue to be held in Stornoway, instead of having to be moved to the mainland to reduce costs.

The competition – being held for the 24th time this year and taking place all day in the Caladh Hotel on Friday March 31 – commemorates one of Stornoway’s most famous sons.

Born in 1916, Donald MacLeod was one of the most famous pipers of the past century. He was a tutor and a Seaforth Highlander but it was for his prolific compositions, including 26 piobaireachds, that he is best remembered.

Created in his honour, the competition features performances from eight of the current best pipers in the world, playing mainly compositions by Donald MacLeod.

These pipers are invited to take part by the Lewis and Harris Piping Society on the back of their success in competitions over the past year.

However, the costs of putting on such a competition can be a strain and the piping society was delighted to secure sponsorship.

Dr John Smith, fear-an-taighe of the competition, long-time member and former chairman of the Lewis and Harris Piping Society, said: ‘The future of the competition is assured in Stornoway for the next five years because of the pledge by Point and Sandwick Trust.’

Finances around the competition had become increasingly difficult, he revealed: ‘Until two years ago they had significant sponsorship, whether from companies such as Tennent’s or private individuals who pledged significant sums.

‘But for the past two years it has been quite difficult for them to raise the money required for the competition which is approximately £20,000 a year.’

He added the money from Point and Sandwick Trust has ‘significantly eased’ the pressure of raising money for the competition and been a ‘big relief’ for the organising committee.

The main costs involved in the competition are travel — air fares for the pipers and judges — plus hotel accommodation and some prize money.