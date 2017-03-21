Creative Scotland cash boost for performing arts on Skye

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A performing arts company from Skye has received a generous funding boost set to secure arts on the island for the next year.

Skye Events for All (SEALL), the performing arts promoting company based at Sabhal Mòr Ostaig in south Skye, has been awarded £55,000 from the National Lottery through Creative Scotland’s Open Project Fund.

The money will go towards improving the programme by increasing the quality and quantity of events.

Director Duncan MacInnes said: ‘With this funding from Creative Scotland we will be able to create the high level of administration our programme needs. We have relied on a lot of volunteer support for years and, because of this, often miss out on artistic and fundraising opportunities.

‘Our application to Creative Scotland followed a very successful cultural tourism project, which we delivered two years ago, and our current Cultural Economies report.

‘We will now able to pursue new funding opportunities and develop our programme of events and workshops. This will reach new audiences and enhance the reputation of the area as a major centre of cultural activity.’

Karen Dick, Place, Partnerships and Communities Officer at Creative Scotland said: ‘SEALL has established a strong reputation both in Scotland and internationally for its innovative approach to cultural programming and this award recognises their continuing ambition to provide high quality creative activity for local audiences and visitors alike.

‘Fèis an Eilein provides an opportunity to celebrate island culture, while Skye Swing Jazz Festival brings top musicians to the island. Audiences can look forward to being inspired and enthralled by this year’s ambitious programme.’

SEALL also runs the Fèis an Eilein – the two-month-long Skye Festival which takes place this year between July 4 and August 25.

At the end of October, SEALL co-produces the Skye Swing Jazz Festival with local record producers FOTS Records. This year’s festival takes place between October 27 and 29.

Mr MacInnes added: ‘Performing arts events are an excellent means by which to bring communities together and provide a great attraction for visitors.

‘In late 2015 SEALL at Sabhal Mòr Ostaig was named as Venue of the Year and we also use other local venues with some of the best views in Scotland. This, combined with the provision of events of world-class quality, means we can give people unique and unforgettable experiences that will stay with them long after the curtains go down.’

For further information and a list of events, visit www.seall.co.uk