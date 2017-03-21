Bus users could be ‘worse off’ after introduction of new timetable

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Concerns about cross-town bus services in Fort William are growing following the news that the two contracted operators running the service will not recognise each others tickets.

The council has awarded two different operators to the service between Fort William and Corpach – with Shiel Buses running the service during the day and Stagecoach at night. People who live in Fort William and work in Corpach, and buy a weekly pass, had questioned how this will affect them as they would be using one operator to get to work and another to get home.

At a meeting of the Lochaber bus users group on Tuesday (March 21) both Shiel buses and Stagecoach said that the services will not be integrated, meaning joint tickets will not be available at this time and the companies will not recognise each others tickets. The news means that people will have to buy two separate bus tickets.

A representative from Stagecoach said: ‘This is something we have raised with the Highland Council to talk about a commercial joint ticket, but we need the council to facilitate that discussion.’

Legally bus operators cannot discuss ticket prices and fares with each other.

Highland Council transport officer Ivor Souter said he was ‘optimistic’ discussions will take place.

One bus user at the meeting said it is ‘a shame we are starting the new service in such a haphazard way’.

It came as Scottish CityLink was praised for saying it will recognise Shiel bus tickets on the Fort William to Inverness route, where many people may use one bus company to get there and another to get home.

When the Highland Council tenders were agreed earlier this year, the council said it ‘is aware of the emerging issue and councillors have been in touch with officials with a view to exploring the matter’.

Caol and Mallaig councillor Ben Thompson told the Lochaber Times: ‘It’s not acceptable that two bus operators on the same subsidised route at different times of day don’t recognise each other’s tickets.

‘I’ll be pushing the council and the bus operators to make sure that travellers aren’t made worse off after the new contracts come into effect.’

Chairman of the Lochaber Transport Forum’s bus users group, councillor Brian Murphy, said after the meeting: ‘This is something worth trying to take forward, which I understand is difficult for the council because it has just concluded the timetables.

‘It’s something I really think we should be looking at and the Transport Forum will be asking the council to try and explore the possibility.’