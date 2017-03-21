Arisaig women welcome guest speaker

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Arisaig Women’s Institute met on Thursday March 16.

Guest speaker Karen Calder talked about the work of the Mission to Fishermen, covering the many services provided by the charity to current and retired fishermen.

Competitions for a painted/decorated shell and a seascape picture were both won by Helen Lamb, with Julie Cairns second and Anne Cameron third in both as well. Barbara Collins won the raffle.

The next meeting will be on Thursday April 20 in the Astley Hall at 2.30pm. Everyone welcome.