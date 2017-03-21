A82 resurfacing work continues

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

BEAR Scotland will be carrying out roadworks on the A82 south of Fort William today (Thursday March 23).

The works at Druimarbin will take place between 7pm and 7am.

The A82 will remain open throughout this phase, however, a 10mph convoy system will be in place to keep workers and motorists safe.

This will be lifted outside of working hours, although a 30mph temporary speed limit will be in place during the daytime as traffic will be running over a temporary surface.

The work is part of a £175,000 project to repair and resurface three sections of the road that have deteriorated badly over the winter period.