St Columba’s Primary Fairtrade competition winners

Pupils at St Columba’s RC Primary School in Caol have been taking part in a variety of Fairtrade Fortnight activities.

At the end of last week all classes took part in two competitions to mark the end of the event.

They designed posters featuring the Fairtrade message for one competition. Tommy Richardson, P2, Skye Strachan, P4, and Grace Wegner, P7, were the winners.

The second competition was a ‘What is it?’ competition in which the children were asked to match products from plant to shelf.

Anne-Marie Dillon and Abigail Wineberg of the Fairtrade Committee said the What is it? competition was to make children aware that Fairtrade products are not just boxes sitting on shop shelves but they begin as plants, looked after by farmers.’

The winners of this competition were Jake Winder, P1, Dylan McPhee, P2/3, Bradley Monk, P4/5, Matt Taylor, P6, and Millie Nixon, P7.

On behalf of the committee, they added: ‘We kindly thank the Co-op in Caol for providing the poster prizes. Their generosity was appreciated.’