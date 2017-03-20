Ramblers trialling ‘easy leisurely’ walks

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lochaber and Lorn Ramblers are trialling a handful of ‘easy leisurely’ (EL) walks this spring.

Starting from April 4, the group will be running a series of six walks – two each in of the areas they cover – North (Fort William and Spean Bridge), Middle (Glencoe and Ballachulish) and South (Oban).

The first walk will be in the south area, from Oban to Connel via the Drover’s Road.

These will be shorter walks than the Ramblers typically do, with each covering between four and six miles, and with assents no more than 250m.

They will last between two and three hours and will finish with a cafe visit for refreshments and socialising.

EL walks can be used as a step up from health walks, in order to build up fitness and work towards longer walks or as a step down for anyone feeling full day walks are too much. It should be noted that these walks can include unsurfaced rural paths and so are inappropriate for buggies.

The Lochaber and Lorn Ramblers committee have agreed to continue the EL walks beyond the initial six-week period, providing demand is high enough (ie, an average of at least six people per walk).

If continued, there would likely be one per month in each area at first with the potential for more as popularity rises and more walk leaders can be found.

As with any ramblers’ walks, you can come along and try up to three walks before committing to join the group.

Walk leaders should be contacted in advance by anyone planning to take part in a walk so that transport can be co-ordinated and any questions you may have about your fitness level and equipment can be answered.

Sufficient water or soft drinks should be carried on all walks and walkers are expected to have suitable sturdy footwear, waterproofs and warm clothing if necessary.

Walk schedules and further information can be found at www.lochaberandlorn-ramblers.org.uk or by contacting Denise Jones on 07823 779713 or 01397 772768.